The youtuber Aracely Ordaz, better known as Gomita, He has returned to give meat to cut his “haters” who did not miss the opportunity to point out the mistakes he had made in your instagram account.

The influencer wanted to share “His first writing” about these times of quarantine through a text that he published on his social profile. However, he did not count on his enemies to focus on the form of his speech and not the substance.

“Today is May 1st a strange, rainy day something sad, but I have a heart full of faith and hope, every day I realize how important it is to learn to live in the present, and it has cost me a lot, I want you to know that you’re not the only one going through a good or bad situation, we are all going through something, just remember that we are mirrors and it is better to leave things in God’s hands, he has the right path, let it flow, He will remove those people who should not be and it will put the people they really need ”, are some of the phrases that are read in the image released last Friday.

At first glance, it seems that it is not entirely wrong. However, Gomita made common punctuation and stress errors among speakers. But being a public figure, he could not avoid being the target of criticism.

His followers immediately realized the ungrammaticalities of the text, so they made it known with acid comments.

chrishdezm “In order for your message to have the desired impact, you must learn to use punctuation marks. Just as you wrote it, it reads flat, without joke. Correctly use commas, semicolons and semicolons. Regardless of your lack of vocabulary ”.

nataly_munoz_torrez “Absolutely right, his” sad “killed me.

ximenita1601 “I thought she was the only one who realized everything that is missing from her text.”

pkz1310 “He’ll say he doesn’t care, as will people who don’t appreciate good writing and spelling. It looks like the text of a girl of 12 who begins to have hormonal changes and does not know what to do or feel.

juan_saul_te “The months of the year are NEVER capitalized! Only at the beginning of a text or after a period! Daaaaahhhh !! ”.

Gomita creates a fake account and confronts her haters

Seeing so marked, apparently the comedian resorted to create an alternate account with another name and thus be able to defend herself against those who criticized her. The position was so evident that the followers realized that it was she who with strong offenses referred to her “haters”.

Photo: Screenshot Instagram Gummy

This was the account he used to reply to his “haters”. / Photo: Screenshot Instagram Gomita

However, not everything was critical, many other faithful followers identified with the reflection and appreciated his words.

nancypc75 “Perfect! As a suggestion to facilitate reading, dark background / light print, light background / dark print and voila! ”.

Xoxoankh “I loved it, just today I would go on a trip to Paris alone to enjoy a vacation and pufff was no longer possible but I know that later I will and it will be great.”

paolaorozcocal “I love you, and what I admire the most about you is your charisma and personality, that despite everything, you are still well mopped upright.”

