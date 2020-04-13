Jelly bean It is back on everyone’s lips thanks to a photo he recently shared on his social networks.

The sexy clown gave something to talk about after posting on her official Instagram profile a series of photographs in which she boasted her beauty and something else.

It all happened when Araceli She tried to show off how she looks with glasses, an accessory that she rarely uses and with which, according to her, she looks better.

“1. 2. 3. I only realized in my quarantine that my eyesight is more beautiful with glassesWas the description he used for the three selfies.

However, what caught the attention of his faithful admirers was not his beauty, the daring wardrobe that he uses in most of his publications or his voluptuous attributes, but a strange white stain on his nose.

“What do you have in your nose a pimple?“,”You look very pretty and intellectual and runny“,”You look very pretty, only you have something white on your nose“,”It looks like you have a ball in your nose“Wrote some followers.

After several comments, the driver decided to answer her detractors that it was a small ice cream stain, a response that left the curious users calm.

