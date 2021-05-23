Gomita cries inconsolably at the bouquet and wedding dress, which she bought for the wedding that never happened

Gomita went broke on TikTok. The comedian and actress shared a series of videos in which she exposes memories of those details she bought for the wedding that was to be held five years ago. This was never carried out, and the specific details of the breakdown are unknown at the moment. These details are presumed to be the ones she bought for her engagement to Alberto González, whom she was supposed to marry in 2016.

Along with the video, the Mexican wrote these messages: “This I had saved for 5 years“. In the next post he added: “This still hurts …”. It is known that she canceled the engagement at the last minute because she said she did not feel ready. It should be noted that since then she never spoke of the subject, until today.

In the videos he also said: “Today I have a super weird, sad and weird day, I don’t know. Five years ago I was going to get married and today I’m going to uncover what I had bought for my wedding. “

In the videos you can see the wedding dress in white, as well as the veil and the matching bouquet of roses. The comedian broke down when she held the bridal bouquet in her hands, and in the background the song of Selena Quintanilla “No More”. She urged her followers to share with her a similar pain: “What was your impossible love? I want to know what has hurt you the most.”

Regarding the engagement ring, it is known that she returned it to her ex-fiancé.

On TikTok Gomita has more than five million followers and his videos reach this number of views, on some occasions. With these two it has managed to exceed six million reproductions, since in one it has 4.9 million and in the other 2.4 million.

Here we leave you the videos of Gomita:

@gomita_oficial I had saved this for 5 years 😢🥺 ♬ original sound – GOMITA_OFICIAL

@gomita_oficial This still hurts me, which was your impossible love, I want to know what has hurt you the most 😢 #Selena #NoMeQuedaMas #SelenaTheSeries @UniversalMusicMX ♬ No More – Selena

Although from this video anyone would say that the Mexican has already forgotten any love from the past.

@gomita_oficial Like if you already forgot 🤭 ♬ Sal and Perrea – Sech

