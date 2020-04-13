The also senator-president of the Labor and Social Security Commission made it clear the importance of regulating subcontracting, an issue that remains unresolved in the Upper House.

Senator Napoleón Gómez Urrutia proposed analyzing the granting of unemployment insurance in support of people who have lost their jobs and before the imminent application of phase three to face the Covid-19.

He considered it necessary to consider such insurance as a way to mitigate the lack of income of workers who have been dismissed, or who have been sent home without pay.

Gómez Urrutia recalled that several countries have this instrument, such as the United States and Canada, and even Mexico City.

He Morena legislator He said that currently most of the employees who have left their activities without paying wages were hired through outsourcing, and did not rule out that many of these companies are the same ones that last December terminated more than 700,000 people to not meet their end of the year benefits.

The also president of the Senate Labor and Social Security Commission He pointed out the importance of regulating subcontracting, which has failed to advance because there are still legislators who oppose it, despite the fact that labor rights would be guaranteed in this type of circumstances. (Ntx)