The senator Napoleón Gómez Urrutia request the Federal Government to design a proposal to apply unemployment insurance and not leave homeless people who have already been fired or those who could lose their job source, given the possibility that the health emergency will be prolonged by the COVID-19.

When presenting his proposal, the legislator stated that, according to the forecasts of international organizations, the blow to employment in the country will have no precedent, since even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) eHe estimates that Mexico will reach the three million lost jobs, for which he underscored the need to design a support scheme for workers.

Therefore, he considered that unemployment insurance should be considered as a support mechanism and reviewed with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) its financial viability, and even analyze the cases of the countries that already apply it.

“In order to achieve the establishment of this unemployment protection mechanism, it will be necessary to debureaucratize, do it in an agile and timely manner in all procedures, “he added in a statement.

The also President of the Labor and Social Security Commission of the Senate of the Republic and mining leader cited as an example the scheme that has been used for several years in Mexico City, and that in this health emergency the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum , It increased in 100 million pesos, with which it will allocate a total of 600 million pesos.

In addition, he highlighted that he made several modifications, since normally included six months for an individual amount of 2,600 pesos but this time it was applied for a period of two months instead of six, in such a way that many more people can be supported, and he mentioned that this is a sign that these types of schemes are viable.

“This is an effort of public resources, but the situation is complicated not only from the point of view of health, but also from the consequent economic crisis and the widespread loss of jobs, which is causing alarming social tension, “added Gómez Urrutia in the statement.