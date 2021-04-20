Golovkin impatient – AS.com

Demetrius Andrade’s victory has opened the future of the middleweight. The American, WBO monarch, had warned in the previous one that “it would be his last fight in that division.” He forgot a few days later, his promoter (Eddie Hearn) and himself were clear when talking about the future: qThey want to unify at 160 pounds. The options, therefore, are reduced to three: Jermall Charlo, Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata. Against the first, the English manager charged fearlessly: “I don’t understand that fight against Montiel (it was announced the day before for June 19),” he said. He forgot to mention that Andrade’s duel against Williams was also very favorable for his.

Out of there, what denoted impatience were the words he had about Golovkin. The Kazakh shares a promotion with Matchroom and DAZN. The fight between GGG and Andrade may seem straightforward, but it isn’t. The IBF monarch is negotiating with Ryota Murata (WBA champion) to fight on the end of the year in Japan. Bob Arum, the Japanese manager, believes they can fit “60,000 people into the Tokyo Dome.” It’s an attractive fight, but Hearn wanted to be clear with Golovkin. DAZN allowed him to go against Szeremeta in December 2020 and now they expected another situation.

“Golovkin should be looking and talking to DAZN and us and say, ‘I’ll fight Andrade in the summer and then Murata in Japan. But he is talking about December 31 we are in April. Champions have to fight champions. Andrade cannot continue to defend his belt. So if you’re Charlo or Golovkin, let’s do it. Let’s fight for unification. Champion against champion, that’s what boxing is all about, “he said. The Englishman is impatient and seems like annoyed. He wants big fights and the message to GGG was clear. The ball is on the Kazakh side now.