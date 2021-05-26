Golovkin aims to fight with Murata, who leaves Maravilla Martínez aside

Gennady Golovkin It still does not have a defined calendar for 2021, which is almost over the first half of the year.

The Kazakh plans a second semester with high activity, which would conclude with a fight against the Japanese Ryota murata coinciding with New Year’s Eve.

GGG has not stepped on a ring since last December 18, when he defeated the Polish Kamil Szeremeta. To get rid of the rust, his team is considering the possibility that before facing Murata he will have a shooting match this summer.

Due to this news, it seems that the fight between Maravilla Martínez and Murata is moving away, since the Japanese would have planned another preparatory fight prior to the confrontation with Golovkin.