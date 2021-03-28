Golfers pay tribute to Tiger Woods in red

02/28/2021 at 22:47 CET

The figure of Tiger Woods became this Sunday the main protagonist of the start of the fourth and last round of the WGC-Workday Championship tournament when multiple players they came to the field dressed in red and black in tribute to the winner of 15 great, recovering from injuries caused by a traffic accident.

The American Tony Finau was the most complete in the tribute by wearing a red shirt, black pants and his Nike cap the other way around, the way Woods often came to tournaments.

But so did the Australian Jason Day, the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Spanish Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas wore a different shade of red.

Woods’ serious accident

Woods, 45, was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday that left him with several serious injuries that required surgery. He is still hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods’ mother Tida suggested the outfit when he was a young professional, and ended up complying regardless of the circumstances.

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar and Australian Jason Day also used a golf ball with Tiger’s name on it.

HOma, without kit

Max Homa, who won the Genesis Invitational last Sunday and received the tournament trophy at Riviera Country Club from WoodsHe said on social media Saturday night that he would be honored by trying to play his best, he no longer owns a red shirt nor can he arrange to get one with his various sponsorships.

At the Puerto Rico Championship, the other PGA Tour tournament this week, the entire field maintenance team dressed in red and black in homage to Woods, who has traditionally used those colors on Sundays since the beginning of his professional career