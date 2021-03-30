Golfer Justin Thomas loses Ralph Lauren sponsorship over homophobic slur

Related news

Justin thomas was the protagonist during the Sentry Tournament of Champions but not because of his blows, if not because of his criticized gesture. The American made a homophobic comment after missing a putt of just five feet on the 4th hole of his third round. The golfer yelled “fagot”, which roughly translates to “fagot.” The nets blazed against the golfer after his voice entered the broadcast. The video went viral.

Ralph lauren was their main sponsor and they have made a very controversial decision. The clothing company has announced that it is withdrawing its sponsorship of the golfer for this episode: “We believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation.” The brand has been very critical of what was one of its visible faces in the world of sports. A controversial decision, but one that has also been supported by many associations.

Thomas immediately apologized, but that has not prevented this sponsorship withdrawal. “It is inexcusable. First of all, I apologize, I am an adult, I am already grown up and there is no reason at all for me to say something like that. I am extremely embarrassed. I am not like that. This does not define the person I am or what I am. I do. Unfortunately I said so, I take responsibility and I apologize, “explained the golfer after the tournament.

@ JustinThomas34 has issued an apology for his homophobic slur at @Sentry_TOC. I feel bad for anyone who was hurt by the what he said. I hope people forgive him, he seems like one of the nice guys. But it’s a reminder we need to stop using offensive language. pic.twitter.com/zO85NIX3io – Slingn ‘It Golf (@slingnitgolf) January 10, 2021

“While we acknowledge that you have apologized and accepted the severity of your words, you are a paid ambassador for our brand and your actions conflict with the inclusive culture we strive to uphold. In making this decision, our hope is that Mr. Thomas do the work it takes to re-partner with us, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion, “said Ralph Lauren’s statement.

Not only will this decision of the clothing brand affect its economy, but also the fine that will fall from the PGA for this issue. There is no doubt that this misfortune that Justin Thomas starred in will have an impact on the rest of the circuit. Golfers are sure to be more redeeming when it comes to complaining about a hit or other issues on the course. “As he said after his round, this comment from Justin was unacceptable,” explained the agency after the incident of number three in the world.

That cocktail of circumstances that came together when that Thomas ruling came and the mic stayed open will cost him a good handful of dollars for one of the best golfers in the world.

