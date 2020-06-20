The American Webb Simpson, with 130 hits (-12) became this Friday the new leader provisional tournament RBC Heritage, from the PGA Tour, when the afternoon session of the second round had to Suspend due to rain.

Simpson, 34, who ranks seventh in the world rankings, finished his second outing with 65 strokes, 6 under par, the same card of the first round, after a course full of contrasts at the Harbor Town Golf Links where he made 9 birdies – the most of the day – but also committed 3 bogeys.

Your compatriot, the young man Bryson DeChambeau, 26, finished second with cardboard of 64 strokes (-7) and a total of 131 (-11), after completing the course with 8 birdies and 1 bogey. The Canadian Corey Conners share the ssecond place with DeChambeau by delivering cardboard of 63 strokes (-8), the best card of the day that also had Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and American Tyler Duncan.

The round was especially favorable for him Latin American and Spanish golf by securing in the weekend competition to 6 players who made the cut, which was established at -4 strokes.

After qualifying on the Vegas morning, the Mexican Abraham Ancer (both with -9) and Spanish Jon Rahm (-4), in the afternoon Sergio García and the Colombian did the same Sebastián Muñoz. Garcia confirmed that it has good sensations at the start of the new tournament and overcame the cut with a great performance that allowed him to deliver cardboard 65 hits (-6) and add 135 (-7), which assured him the position 21 after overcoming 41 positions after the initial round ended with 70 (-1). The Spanish could not make the cut Rafael Cabrera at the end of the day with 70, one under par and a total of 143 (+1).

The day also left the first positive for coronavirus, which gave the American golfer Nick Watney, according to the information offered by the PGA Tour. “Nick will have the full support of PGA Tour throughout your period of voluntary isolation and recovery under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “said the official statement from the organization.

The PGA Tour also underlined that “for the health and well-being of all associates With the tournament and those within the community, the tour has begun to implement your response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick. “