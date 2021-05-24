Golf legend: Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major tournament



Mickelson has won titles in four different decades.

Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Phil Mickelson wrote more golf history this Sunday, when he was crowned as the PGA Championship champion, one of the great tournaments of the PGA circuit. The golfer from 50 years old he became the longest-serving major in the history of the sport. An example of validity, claw and passion for his profession.

The walk to what would be his last swing is epic, and will also be remembered: dozens of people accompanied Phil to perform the hit that catapulted him into the record books.

Que. A. Moment. @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/4YKT0jrAUW – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 23, 2021

This was the moment that made him a legend:

The walk golf will always remember. # PGAChamp | @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/bUGhrPEBYg – PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 24, 2021

His victory in the PGA Championship led him to equal the eighth position in the historical table of golfers with the most titles on the PGA circuit. He has 45 trophies, which he has collected since 1991 to date. Four decades of success on the golf courses. A living legend.