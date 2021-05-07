The former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy It has not hidden, once again, its absolute rejection of the start-up, initially scheduled for 2022 although the proposal is but very green, from the controversial and controversial Premier Golf League, in the image and likeness of the European Football Super League, with Saudi money.

McIloy was clear on the eve of Wells Fargo Champìonship, tournament of PGA Tour who has won twice (2010 and 2015) and where he has been top ten another five in nine participations. “They contacted me for the first time in 2014. Since then nothing has changed. Yes, there is more money on the table and there are new managers in the project, but nothing more. There are no sponsors, there are no agreements for television rights, they have not signed any player, there are no brands involved … There is much talk, but nothing is specified. I am totally against the Premier Golf League ”, said the British golfer, currently 15th in the world ranking and in low hours.

“You have to protect the competition. The Saudi project, from my point of view, attacks the integrity of the game ”

“I honestly don’t see why anyone would get on that boat. Golf is not a question of money, much less for those of us at the top. I play to win Grand Slams, important championships, to make a place for myself in history. Golf is fine as it is now. I don’t think there is a better structure than the PGA Tour and the European Tour… and I honestly don’t think there will ever be, ”added the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy again reminded the Premier Golf League not to have him and reiterated his support for the PGA Tour commissioner Jay monahan, who has threatened harsh sanctions against players who go to the PGL. “I think it’s fine. You have to protect the competition. I would do the same. The Saudi project, from my point of view, attacks the integrity of the game. They are closed teams so I would not allow someone who is not there to win. Right now, there are many who can win a tournament on the PGA Tour or the European Tour and it changes their lives. With this, no. Furthermore, golf is also history and tradition. You can’t corner the greats like Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer or Walter Hagen. I want to compete in the same as them to be like them and try to overcome them. That is the story and it cannot be undermined. I am not contemplating this project ”, the four-time winner of ‘majors’ declared forcefully (he only lacks the Masters).