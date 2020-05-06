Playing golf again is just around the corner, but for that return to guarantee safety (and permanence), we must observe several rules or protocols in order for the sport to be reactivated in an organized way, and that the possibility of contagion is minimal or null. Here are some tips I did after playing two rounds on the country’s golf courses:

Before going out to the field: Be sure to bring your fridge, as there are no drinks outlets in the fields. Bring enough water or refreshing drinks, as the heat strikes and we are entering summer. In “ZipLock” bags or in a sealed plastic container, take “Baby Wipes” and put them in the cooler (so the heat doesn’t dry them out). Also bring enough alcohol or “Clean Handyman” to sanitize the cart. Do not forget your mask (to use it while walking in the parking lot and even if you want, play with it on. It is better but very uncomfortable). Bring two hand towels for better hygiene and also a supermarket cover to dispose of everything at the end of the round. Get out in sandals and on the field put on your shoes.

Upon arrival in the field: Try to park leaving a car in between to avoid being very close to the others on arrival or at the end of the round. If there is a group in front of you, let them get out and clear the cart area, keeping distance. Avoid waving (even elbows, that brings you very close to the other person and breaks the comfort zone of 8 or more feet). Do not contact the starter and just yell out his name for him to verify your reservation and payment (which must be in advance). If you pay there, please take the exact money, thus avoiding returns or “I don’t have often.” Before attaching your bag, sanitize the strap. Then clean the most used surfaces well: armrests, handrests, guides, storage areas, cup holders, etc. Unless you are going with a family member, DO NOT USE A SHARED CAR. Each player must have a cart.

In the countryside: Keep your cart at a distance of about 8 to 10 meters from your playmates upon arrival at the tee and then on the green. When you are done “potting,” go to your carts keeping your distance, and let the cart in front come out first. Sometimes we despair and speed up to go to the next tee. When you get there, park leaving enough room for the other cars to fit. Remember there are 4 cars, so be courteous and try to park in a place where the last car is not “a kilometer” from the base. After shooting, go to your ball trying not to disturb or get into your partner’s shooting line. You don’t do anything by going to each other’s ball, so avoid that.

Game protocol: The USGA is allowing the ball not to be holed. The group must agree on the distance of the “gimmies”. The size of a putter is regularly suggested. If your ball falls in that range, it is given. Try not to finish, even if your impulse is crying out for you. If you put a putt out of that distance, try to catch and remove the ball with two fingers, and with those same fingers take it to the cart. There, clean it with alcohol and dry it with the washcloth on the sticks. Do the same with your hands. Never remove the flag, and if your partner puts putt from afar, let him remove your ball. Unfortunately the courtesy of passing the ball does not apply at this time. On the field, park your cart so that the wind direction does not go to your playmates. You never know, and the worst thing about this disease is its incubation time and not knowing if you have it. Being cautious does not cost and pays a lot. If you want to celebrate a good putt or a good shot, hit iron or putt. Never hands, elbows, or feet. At the end of the round, taking off the cap as a sign of respect is enough. Leave the love and hugs for when this happens.

I’m done … and now? After finishing on the 18th hole, park away from other players who may have finished earlier. Forget conversations unless you observe minimal distance. I personally suggest 10 to 15 feet, a little more than normal, as you are in a windy environment. No one wants to hear a count of your round, so avoid that. “How much did you throw? 89. It went wrong for me ”. That’s enough. Before putting your things in the trunk, clean everything with a damp towel with water and a good level of alcohol or with your Wipes: glove, fridge, sticks (the metal keeps the virus for a long time), the grips, the bag, your cap, cell phone and everything you used. Leave the shoes until the end so you can pass the Wipes over the top and over the soles and put them in the trunk. Discard everything in the grocery bag you brought. Remember, from the house to the field and vice versa. Zero stops!

You came home: Although the golf course is perhaps one of the cleanest areas from viruses (a bank or a supermarket is worse), when you get home take off your clothes and throw them out to wash immediately. Just like the towels you used in the field. THAT DOES NOT HAVE DOUBLE USE. Clean your glasses, car key, cell phone, etc., and discard everything in a single case. Then take a good head-to-toe bath. That will not only make you feel better, it will also minimize risks. At the moment “keep the ball in your living rooms”, but they already have a little guide on what to do on the field when the industry opens (I hope it will be soon), so that we can put the ball in the fairway. Remember: social distancing and smiling at life.

