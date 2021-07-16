Golf: Controversy between DeChambeau and Cobra: “This driver sucks”

Bryson DeChambeau, the world’s biggest hitter, apologized for the “unprofessional” comments about his Cobra driver in the wake of his poor start in the game. British, where he signed a card of 71 strokes (+1) after taking only four of 14 streets. “This driver right now sucks,” said the American, world No. 6 and champion of the 2020 US Open.

DeChambeau aggravated his bad day on the golf course with those high-sounding words in which he attributed his problems in the game to his driver. Royal St. George’s GC, headquarters of the fourth and last Grand slam it’s from the season.

That comment earned him a reprimand from the tour operations manager at Cobra Golf, the company that makes DeChambeau's driver, the Cobra Radspeed, made exclusively for DeChambeau.

That comment earned him a reprimand from the tour operations manager at Cobra Golf, the company that makes DeChambeau’s driver, the Cobra Radspeed, made exclusively for DeChambeau.

“He has never been really happy, never. It is very rare that I am happy. It’s really very painful when he says something so stupid, it’s like an eight-year-old who drives you crazy, “he said. Ben schomin to Golfweek when informed of DeChambeau’s comments.

Schomin even caddy for DeChambeau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago after the golfer parted ways with his caddy. Tim tucker.

DeChambeau’s apology: “It was an unprofessional comment. My frustration overwhelmed me. I sucked, not my equipment “

DeChambeau later issued an apology for his “unprofessional” comments. “My frustration and emotions from the way I hit the ball overwhelmed me,” DeChambeau said. “I sucked, not my equipment. I deeply regret the words I used earlier, ”he stated.