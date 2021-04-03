Goleada of the At. Astorga against Burgos Promesas (3-0)

04/03/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

The Astorga started with a 3-0 home win over the Burgos Promises during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday at the Municipal La Eragudina. With this result, the Astorian team is third with 38 points and the Burgos fifth with 40 points at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the At. Astorga, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal La Eragudina with a goal from Sergio Fernandez at 15 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Astorian team with a goal of Pablo Zotes in minute 30 that established the 2-0. The local team joined again, which increased differences, making it 3-0 thanks to a goal from Javi love in the 38th minute, ending the first half with a 3-0 in the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 3-0.

At the moment, the Astorga is left with 38 points and the Burgos Promises with 40 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the At. Astorga will dispute his match against Segovian Gymnastic out of home. For his part, Burgos Promises will play in his fief his match against him Athletic Christ.

Data sheetAt. Astorga:Alberto, Toni Badia, Uña, Jorge, Davo (Gonzalo, min.60), Héctor Taranilla, Perrini, Sergio Fernández, Pablo Zotes (Rober F., min.68), Javi Amor and Álex LorenzoBurgos Promises:Adrián Quintana, Iván Serrano, Married, González, Dani Burgos, Mota, Scarf, Barahona, Mario, Nacho and GabriStadium:Municipal La EragudinaGoals:Sergio Fernández (1-0, min. 15), Pablo Zotes (2-0, min. 30) and Javi Amor (3-0, min. 38)