See his statements taking into account that he is one of the most influential analysts and taken into account by the market, at the height of Kolanovic, Wilson, McElligott etc.

“The legendary investor Sir John Templeton made the famous observation:

“Bull markets are born in pessimism, grow in skepticism, mature in optimism and die in euphoria.”

In six weeks, when the S&P 500 soared 30%, investors have gone from despair at the bottom of the bear market to optimism about the economic revival. Our S&P 500 forecast shows a 2% rise for a year-end 2020 target of 3000 but an 18% drop for our three-month goal of 2400. A single catalyst may not cause a pullback, but there are concerns that We believe, and our conversations with clients confirm, that investors are dismissing, including $ 103 billion in bank loan losses forecasted for the next four quarters, lack of buybacks, dividend cuts and national political uncertainty.

The truth is that this goal that they have by the end of the year coincides exactly with the super resistance that the SP 500 has in 3000. Round number of relevance more than 200, plus a market that arrives wild and overbought at those levels, it is not a easy level, it is one of those levels that can cost a lot to pass.

Underneath it is not that the objective that they set is easy, because the market is very reluctant to go down. Two possible catalysts in this direction could be:

1- That the reopening of the economy, due to the pitorreo of a large minority that is seen in the news that does not respect anything, in Spain, in Milan, in H. Kong, is seen everywhere, suppose that the contagions soar even in the heat and you have to go back to confinement. This would be lethal for the bags.

2 – That Trump to win votes deepen in the II Trade War, for the market this is just as bad as the virus, as has already been demonstrated on other occasions.

And attached in his comments reproduced by numerous media this graphic:

Goldman / MEar Font

In this graph we can see what we have already commented on other times of the tremendous valuations that exist at current levels, due to the drop in business profits.

We recall that Kostin’s forecasting scheme remains this

Goldman