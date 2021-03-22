Goldman sees no risk of stock bubble | Markets

The upward trends of the Stock Exchanges, mainly on the other side of the Atlantic, where the S&P 500 reached new highs last week, while in Europe, variable income also gained momentum despite negative data on the economic situation and the evolution of vaccination against Covid. All this makes many fear a bubble that could burst at any moment. However, Goldman Sachs strategists do not contemplate this possibility, believing that many of the characteristics of a bubble are absent.

“The typical signs of systemic risk, such as greater leverage in the private sector and a collapse of savings, are not present,” they say in a report published Monday. From Goldman Sachs they also point out that the rally experienced in the markets is developed around companies that grow rapidly, generate cash and transform their industry, as is the case with technology companies.

“There are signs of complacency and greater optimism in the market”, they point out in the report, but underline that “the fundamental factors driving the market and the early stage of the business cycle would suggest that we are far from a bubble or bear market. “

In any case, analysts also call for caution as they see “pockets full of enthusiasm” while the fact that company valuations are at high levels means “lower long-term returns.”

