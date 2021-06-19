Goldman Sees Fed-Encouraged Commodity Drop “Buying Opportunity”

Jun 18 (.) – Goldman Sachs said on Friday that the recent drop in commodity prices fueled by the Federal Reserve’s decision to advance projections of interest rate hikes in 2023 is a buying opportunity for investors. investors.

“The bullish commodity thesis is not about inflation risks or the future direction of the Fed. It is about shortages and strong physical demand,” the Wall Street bank said in a note.

The physical shortage, caused by strong demand growth and inelastic supply, could push Brent crude prices to an average of $ 80 in the third quarter, with potential spikes above that level, Goldman analysts wrote.

The prices of commodities like oil, gold and copper fell as the dollar rose on the Fed’s outlook on rate hikes.

Nonetheless, crude prices remain near multi-year highs, while gold has seen a slight rebound since then and copper is heading for its biggest weekly decline since March 2020.

The copper market also remains on track for deficit conditions both through the rest of this year and into 2022, the bank said, adding that the recent declines should be seen as a longer-term buying opportunity.

However, the recovery in commodity markets excluding energy markets is likely to be slower than that of recent sell-offs as transient weather shocks and China’s ordered repositioning have generated negative technical advances, Goldman warned.

Earlier this month, China’s state planner renewed its commitment to intensify monitoring of commodity prices and strengthen supervision of the spot and futures markets, as producer inflation in the country reached highs of 12 years.

