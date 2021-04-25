Goldman Sachs: US economic growth is nearing all-time highs

In life not everything is roses, that maxim can be applied to financial markets as well. Is that since Goldman Sachs expect a slowdown in the US economy later this year and next year as fiscal stimulus wanes.

Since the signing indicate that growth in the United States has reached its peak. Ben Snider, team leader, predict GDP growth of 10.5% for the second quarter. The strongest since 1978.

“From there, well, it’s all downhill for GDP growth,” says Sozzi. Hence the expected decrease is 7.5% and 6.5% for the third and fourth quarters respectively. For 2022 they expect a slowdown in each quarter and model an increase in the American GDP of 1.5%.

“Although our economists expect US GDP growth to remain both above trend and above consensus forecasts for the next few quarters, they believe the pace of growth will peak in the next 1 -2 months as the tailwinds of fiscal stimulus and economic reopening reach their maximum impact and then begin to fade, “said Snider.

In addition, Snider indicates that the peak of economic growth could have important implications for investor profitability. Goldman’s research shows that slowing economic growth generally leads to weaker, though still positive, equity returns and higher volatility. Since 1980, the S&P 500 has averaged a 0.6% monthly return when economic growth was positive but slowed. That’s half of the 1.2% average gain when economic growth was positive and accelerated, ”says Snider.

“The slowdown in economic growth is also often accompanied by sectoral rotations within the equity market,” Snider added. “Cyclical industries tend to lead the market in environments of positive and accelerated economic growth, but as growth peaks and slows, more defensive industries tend to perform better,” the expert concluded.