Goldman Sachs to offer bitcoin to its wealth managers

The renowned New York-based bank, Goldman Sachs, continues to take certain steps towards the adoption of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. On this occasion, it was announced that the financial institution will offer its private wealth management clients, mechanisms to invest in this type of assets from the second quarter of this year.

Newly appointed global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs’ private wealth management division, Mary Rich, said they are working to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, for private equity clients.

According to a report by the US chain CNBC, Goldman wants to offer bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and derivatives or traditional investment vehicles.

The new executive of the financial institution recognized that the high customer demand was what made them tip the scales towards bitcoin.

“There is a contingent of clients who are looking at this asset as a hedge against inflation, and the macro context over the past year has certainly played a role,” Rich said.

According to data from the bank, private wealth management is aimed mainly at individuals and families with at least USD 25 million to invest.

Rich, said that another group of clients consider that “we are sitting at the dawn of a new Internet, in some way, and they are looking for ways to participate in that space.”

One of the characteristics that Goldman’s new bet will have is that its investment fund will be listed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Worldwide. It thus differs from funds like the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund, which can only be bought or sold once per quarter, while the Galaxy institutional bitcoin fund can be settled weekly.

The US media indicated that the bank is waiting for the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of that country and the New York Department of Financial Services, to start the operation.

Goldman Sachs targets ETFs

After years of criticism against bitcoin, some of the main financial institutions in the world such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley or JP Morgan, they have stopped fighting the current and accept the precious cryptocurrency in their spaces.

On March 19, Goldman Sachs filed with the SEC the application to start the operations of an ETF. The goal is to invest in bitcoin, but also in other areas such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

“The ETF can have exposure to cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, indirectly through an investment in a grantor trust. That action can be reversed over time, so such exposure may not always be represented in the ETF portfolio, ”the bank noted.