Goldman Sachs: Shares of these crypto companies outperformed the S&P 500

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs identified 19 crypto company stocks that performed much better than the S&P 500.

According to a note to investors shared with Forbes, the banking giant highlighted 19 shares of companies linked to the crypto market and Blockchain technology given their extraordinary performance.

It is relevant to note that the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index is among the best that currently exist in the US market. The S&P 500 in particular is made up of diverse companies and therefore reduces risk.

However, despite its attractive portfolio of companies, the S&P 500 failed to match the performance of these companies linked to the crypto ecosystem.

According to Goldman Sachs, many of these stocks have outperformed overall in the US market. In fact, they emphasized that the average return is 43% this year, which is more than three times the 13% the S&P 500 has earned during the same period.

In this regard, according to Forbes, the two crypto companies that led the group were Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain with gains of 218% and 151% to date.

Also, within these 19 companies we can find Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, Coinbase, IBM, Nvidia; among other companies linked to the crypto ecosystem and the Blockchain.

TOP 100 most influential crypto companies in 2021

In line with the presentation of Goldman Sachs, TIME magazine published its TOP 100 of companies with the greatest impact on the crypto market during the last 12 months.

It’s worth noting that the list has five different categories: pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans, and disruptors. In this way, Digital Currency Group and Coinbase led the ranking.

In particular, Digital Currency Group was classified as a disruptor alongside other big names like Tesla, Huawei, Shopify, and Clubhouse. The reason it was rated among the disruptors is because the company is “demystifying crypto for investors.”

For those who don’t know, Grayscale and CoinDesk are subsidiaries of Digital Currency Group.

And for its part, crypto exchange Coinbase rated a Titan alongside major giants Facebook, Alibaba, Google, Walmart, and Amazon. According to the magazine, the crypto exchange has been key in increasing the credibility of cryptocurrencies.

Did Binance violate important regulations? Some say yes

As we previously reported from CryptoTrend, the Financial Times reported that regulators would be carefully scrutinizing whether Binance would have violated securities laws with its share token offering. However, at the time the crypto exchange denied that this was the case.

Now, according to Reuters, Germany’s regulator BanFin has warned that Binance risked being fined for offering security tracking tokens without first publishing a prospectus for investors.

The SEC delays, once again, the decision on a crypto ETF

Even though there is currently greater adoption and understanding of the crypto market, the SEC is once again delaying the decision on a Bitcoin ETF.

According to the published note, the regulator has increased the deadline for approval or disapproval of the Vaneck Bitcoin ETF from May 3 to June 17 for an additional 45-day period.

“The Commission considers it appropriate to designate a longer period … so that it has sufficient time to consider the change and the comments received,” he noted.

Keep in mind that the initial deadline for the SEC to make a decision was May 3, 45 days after the filing was filed in the Federal Register. Now the new crypto date is June 17.

In a few lines …

Mark Cuban convinces Ellen Degeneres to learn more about the crypto meme, Dogecoin. Various reports show the increase in institutional demand for Ether (ETH). Before September 2021, the banking giant JPMorgan will launch its first Bitcoin fund. Bitmain will launch. a new ASIC for Ethereum, which will have a capacity equivalent to 32 NVIDIA RTX 3080.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related