BRASILIA, Mar 27 (.) – Latin America’s economy will suffer its deepest recession since World War II this year, with a contraction of 3.8% as a result of the ravages that the coronavirus pandemic is causing in activity Goldman Sachs economists said Friday.

“The macroeconomic and financial environment in Latin America continues to deteriorate, and at an unprecedented historical rate,” the specialists wrote in a note, in which they estimated that the Brazilian economy will decrease by 3.4%, that of Mexico by 4, 3% and that of Argentina 5.4%.

(Report by Jamie McGeever. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)