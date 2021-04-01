Goldman Sachs plans to launch its crypto investment product in Bitcoin soon

Today the crypto market got excited after, according to CNBC, Goldman Sachs will claim to be close to offering its first investment products in Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Goldman Sachs will soon be ready to meet crypto demand

According to what was reported by CNBC, Goldman Sachs is preparing to offer the crypto options during the second quarter of the year; which, in case you hadn’t noticed, starts tomorrow.

Mary Rich, global head of digital assets for the bank’s private wealth management division, explained to CNBC that Goldman Sachs seeks to offer a ‘full spectrum’ of investments in the emerging asset class, ‘either through physical Bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles ”.

In this regard, he assured that they are “working closely with teams across the company to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access … to the crypto ecosystem for private equity clients, and that is something we hope to offer. in the short term. In addition, Rich assured that his clients demand access to this type of investment.

“There is a contingent of clients who are looking at this asset as a hedge against inflation … and the macroeconomic backdrop over the last year has certainly played a role,” Rich added.

This is how Goldman Sachs joins Morgan Stanley in this new adventure of offering exposure to crypto assets.

BREAKING: Goldman Sachs is planning to offer Bitcoin services to their high-net worth clients in Q2. Eventually they will have to offer bitcoin services to everyone. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) March 31, 2021

And, although initially it will be a crypto service only available to high net worth clients, Anthony Pompliano pointed out that “eventually, they will have to offer the crypto service of Bitcoin to everyone.”

What about Uniswap?

A DeFi project called Delta was recently launched on Uniswap and crypto trading volume has increased 450% in the last 24 hours. Also, the total volume, according to Uniswap.info statistics, is $ 7.17 billion, compared to $ 1.6 billion yesterday.

Essentially, the person in charge of the activity is Delta; In the last 24 hours, you’ve made $ 6.13 billion in trades, or 85% of total volume, despite just $ 16.4 million in liquidity.

BlackRock holds futures of the leading crypto

At the beginning of the year we reported from CryptoTrend that BlackRock had hinted with the SEC the possibility of adding futures of the leading crypto to its balance sheets.

Turns out, in the latest SEC filing, the firm reported holding 37 CME futures contracts worth nearly $ 360,458. It is worth mentioning that the futures of the leading crypto expired on March 26.

In a few lines …

The UK Financial Conduct Authority included crypto-asset companies under the financial crime reporting umbrella. This means that they must file an annual report on financial crimes. A crypto user lost 17.1 Bitcoin, with an approximate value of USD 600,000, due to a fake Trezor application in the Apple App Store. The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde , he assured that the digital euro could take four years to become a reality.

