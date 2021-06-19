Goldman Sachs launches Bitcoin (BTC) futures in partnership with Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs has started trading Bitcoin futures in association with Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital.

The announcement was aired on Friday, June 18 on CNBC, highlighting Goldman Sachs’ efforts to help hedge funds and other large institutional clients invest in Bitcoin.

In this way, Goldman Sachs has partnered for the first time with a digital asset firm as a counterparty since the investment bank established its cryptocurrency desk, as reported by BeInCrypto.

This decision, made by one of the world’s largest investment and securities banking groups, It could rebound on Wall Street and beyond, already, in the face of mounting pressure from investors wanting to expose themselves to Bitcoin.

A decision in front of the FOMO

Galaxy Digital also announced that will serve as Goldman’s “liquidity provider” in CME Group’s Bitcoin futures. As noted by Galaxy Digital Co-President Damien Vanderwilt:

“There is a whole dynamic with the main banks that I have seen over and over again: safety in numbers. […] Once one bank is doing this, the other banks will have [FOMO] and they will join because their clients have been asking for it ”.

For his part, Max Minton, head of digital assets for the Asia-Pacific region of Goldman Sachs, highlighted:

“Our goal is to equip our clients with best-execution pricing and secure access to the assets they want to trade. […] In 2021, this now includes cryptocurrencies, and we are pleased to have found a partner with a wide range of liquidity venues and differentiated derivatives capabilities spanning the crypto ecosystem. ”

The banking giant’s decision has been made despite sustained skepticism towards Bitcoin from other parts of the company and at the government level.

Institutional Bitcoin

The higher the acceptance, the lower the volatility

An important element to note is that as more banks allow investors, including hedge funds, pensions and others, to trade in Bitcoin, the depth and breadth of the market may improve, helping to reduce the volatility of the cryptocurrency.

In this sense, Damien Vanderwilt highlighted:

“It is moving market participants from being above 90% of retail trading, a large portion of whom have access to ridiculous amounts of leverage, to an institutional community, which has proper and proven rules and regulations on leverage, assets -distribution of responsibility and risk-. […] The more activity moves in the institutional community, the less volatility there will be ”.

At the same time he noted that, Goldman Sachs partnered with Galaxy Digital to access the crypto world because the highly regulated banking industry cannot handle BTC directly.

