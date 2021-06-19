Goldman Sachs Increases Bitcoin Futures Offering With Galaxy Digital

Goldman sachs has started to negotiate bitcoin futures with Galaxy Digital, according to CNBC. This agreement serves to restart the cryptocurrency trading table and be able to offer futures investments to its clients.

Galaxy Digital, the cryptocurrency investment company founded by Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman partner, thus becomes ‘liquidity provider’ from the US bank on CME Group’s bitcoin investments.

Goldman announced on May 7 that began offering investors access to undeliverable forwards (NDF). These are derivatives linked to the price of bitcoin and paid in cash.

And just a few days later, it came to light that his cryptocurrency trading desk had already started trading futures and derivatives.

Goldman thus restarts cryptocurrency trading in order to offer futures investments to its clients, despite the reluctance found among the firm’s executives who are not very convinced by the volatility of digital currencies.

In fact, bitcoin and ethereum have fallen 10% since Monday. Also, the queen of ‘cryptos’ has fallen below the $ 40,000 barrier, despite the confidence shown by investors.