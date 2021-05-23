Goldman Sachs: Companies Rising Thanks to Hedge Funds

Thanks to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s disclosure rule, you can find out what most investors are doing, according to Steve Goldstein on MarketWatch.

According to Goldman Sachs, for the past 18 years, Stocks with the largest increase in the number of hedge fund investors have typically outperformed their industry peers in the quarters following their surge in popularity. Similarly, stocks with the greatest decline in number of owners have subsequently underperformed their peers by a similar magnitude.

Goldman analysts compiled the list of stocks with the highest increase in hedge fund owners in the first quarter After analyzing 807 hedge funds with $ 2.7 trillion in positions:

The top stocks and third most bought, ViacomCBS and Discovery, affected by Archegos’ margin call. They also include social networks such as Twitter and laser equipment company Coherent. Fidelity National, Home Depot and Fiserv Inc top the list of Companies with the Largest Decline in Hedge Fund Owners.Facebook overtook Amazon as the longest-standing company in the top 10 holdings.