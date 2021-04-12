Goldman Sachs CEO Anticipates Major Evolution in Bitcoin Regulation

In an interview, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has pointed out that Bitcoin and digital currencies will soon undergo a great evolution. Especially when it comes to regulation in the United States.

Specifically, David Solomon has given an interview to the CNBC chain, in which he did not want to reveal the details of the plans that the US financial institution has for cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. Suggesting that the regulatory landscape in the United States presents several obstacles.

However, he has made it clear that the bank is keeping a close eye on digital currencies, given the growing demand from customers.

Goldman Sachs CEO and the Evolution in Bitcoin Regulation

As is known, the US regulations on cryptocurrencies are one of the most advanced in the world. Regulators such as the CFTC, the SEC and the IRS have taken an interest in the sector.

In fact, Solomon blamed restrictive regulations for why his bank has not offered more Bitcoin products.

However, David Solomon, has explained in the interview conducted by the Squawk Box program broadcast by CNBC that:

“There are significant regulatory constraints around us and our acting as constituents around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.”

He also added: “But, we can help clients facilitate custodial positions in cryptocurrencies. And as our clients have demanded to participate in the space, we continue to find ways to support them.

“There are significant regulatory restrictions around us and us acting as a principle around cryptocurrencies like #bitcoin,” says $ GS CEO David Solomon. “As our clients have demand to be involved in this space we can continue to find ways to support our clients.” pic.twitter.com/plRxHqmbsI – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 6, 2021

In fact, global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to start offering Bitcoin investment products to its wealth management clients. In addition, it has announced the reopening of its cryptocurrency trading desk.

In this regard, David Solomon added: “It is a space in which we are trying to respond to our customers. I think there will be a great evolution in the coming years.

His comments echo what was said by former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who recently told CNBC that the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies must change soon.

“Regulation will reach this area both directly and indirectly.”

Further digitization of money anticipated

Similarly, David Solomon indicated that Goldman Sachs was proactively thinking about digitizing money. But, taking into account the needs and demand of customers.

“We continue to think about digital currency and digitizing money in a very proactive way. But, I think there are important regulatory requirements, regarding a move towards cryptocurrency management.

In closing, David Solomon said: “I am not going to speculate where these rules will go for regulated financial institutions. But, we will continue to find ways to serve our customers as we move forward. “

I say goodbye with this phrase from Solon of Athens: “Laws are similar to spider webs, they arrest the weak and light and are undone by the strong and powerful.”

