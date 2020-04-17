Goldman Sachs said on Friday it expected a 36% drop in sales of iPhones during the current quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic and cut the recommendation for Apple’s shares to “sell”.

Apple shares were down 2% on Friday at 2:16 pm (GMT) against a 1.75% rise from the S&P 500.

Goldman analysts have also reduced the target price of Apple’s stock by 7%, according to a report that includes the forecast for sales of iPhones in the current quarter ending in June and corresponding to the third fiscal quarter for the company.

Goldman said the average selling price of consumer electronics devices is likely to fall during the expected recession that will be triggered by the pandemic.

“We do not assume that this recession will cause Apple to lose users over the installed base. We just assume that current users will keep their devices for longer before switching to newer versions and will choose cheaper models from Apple when they buy. new ones, “Goldman Sachs analysts said in the report.

Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, which holds Apple shares in the portfolio, said he expected a significant drop in sales of iPhones, but 36% appears to be “extreme”.

“I consider part of this to be a delayed demand … I think part (of consumers) will come back in better quarters,” said Tuz.

A Goldman recommendation for “selling” is relatively rare. Of the shares in the investment bank’s global coverage universe, 15% have sales recommendations and 46% have purchase instructions and 39% refer to maintenance.

Of the 40 analysts who follow Apple, 30 have a recommendation to buy the company’s shares, 7 indicate maintenance and 3 say that it is best to sell, according to data from Refinitiv.

Apple this week launched a version of the iPhone with a price of $ 399, reducing the initial price of the line to expand the potential audience to be reached by the device.

Goldman said it did not expect Apple to launch new iPhones until early November, as travel limitations imposed by quarantine measures restrict the movement of company engineers who monitor the production process.

Since the S&P 500 hit a record high on February 19, Apple shares have fallen by around 13% compared to a 16% decline in the indicator.

