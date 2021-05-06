Goldman offers bitcoin derivatives to Wall Street investors

(Bloomberg) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is delving further into the $ 1 trillion bitcoin market, thus offering Wall Street investors an avenue to make big bets.

The investment bank has opened the negotiation with non-deliverable forward contracts, a derivative linked to bitcoin that is paid in cash. The company then protects itself from the notorious digital currency volatility by buying and selling bitcoin in block trades at CME Group Inc., using Cumberland DRW as a trading partner. Goldman, which is not yet active in the bitcoin spot market, presented the bets to clients last month without an announcement.

“Institutional demand continues to grow significantly in this space, and being able to work with partners like Cumberland will help us expand our capabilities,” said Max Minton, Goldman’s head of digital assets for Asia and the Pacific.

Goldman Sachs, which reopened a trading desk this year to help clients trade in Bitcoin-linked listed futures, said in March that it was also close to offering private clients additional vehicles to bet on crypto prices. But the push toward forward contracts dramatically increases its ability to help large investors take positions. The Cumberland partnership underscores the bank’s willingness to work with outside companies to assist in this process, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

For years after its inception in 2009, bitcoin was shunned by Wall Street banks, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon once threatened to fire any of its traders if he identified they were buying and selling. cryptocurrency. While Dimon later softened his tone, the banking world has long viewed bitcoin as a plaything for criminals, drug dealers and money launderers.

But customer interest and bitcoin’s astronomical earnings, which peaked at nearly $ 65,000 in April, have changed the situation for many bankers. Morgan Stanley is making bitcoin available to clients and JPMorgan is working on a similar offering.

Banks are still wary of the regulatory challenges of owning bitcoin outright. As derivatives are settled with cash, the products offered by Goldman Sachs do not require dealing with physical bitcoin. Similarly, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan trusts give clients access to vehicles that track bitcoin while using a third party to buy and hold the underlying digital asset.

Goldman Sachs could then offer bitcoin-based exchange-traded hedge fund clients or access to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust fund, one of the people said.

