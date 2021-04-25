Goldman Now Says Biden’s Tax Hike Will Limit Wall Street Hikes

This is the key quote from his presentation:

Goldman says the proposed capital gains tax hike in the US will limit increases in the S&P 500. It estimates that there is more than $ 1 million in unrealized capital gains for the richest households in the US, equivalent to 3% of the US market capitalization and approximately 30% of the average monthly trading volume of the S&P 500. Past tax increases have been associated with price declines.

This comment quite coincides with what we exposed yesterday in the video of the four keys of the week. It is historically proven that a tax increase of this type does not lower Wall Street but in the previous months it clearly stagnates and prevents it from rising with clarity. This is very important that we take it into account. If this market already cost him God and it helps to keep going up with this factor of the tax increase, he has it very difficult.

If we add the extreme overbought indicators, of course this summer it is not easy for it to go up clearly. In any case, we will have to wait as the president’s claims to raise this tax so much evolve in congress.

Here is a table from Goldman with the values ​​that can have more sales due to having accumulated more capital gains, it is interesting to review it: