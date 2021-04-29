Goldman fund bets on frontier market, moves away from BRICS

(Bloomberg) – Rising COVID-19 cases and political turmoil are reducing the appeal of the largest bond markets in developing countries, while increasing interest in less-explored options, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management , which manages about US $ 1.9 trillion.

Angus Bell, a manager at the firm in London, said the new wave of the pandemic in India, the threat of residual sanctions in Russia and the Huarong credit crisis in China explain why its $ 5,600 GS Emerging Markets Debt portfolio million, it is underweight in all BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

At the same time, a combination of healthy spreads, low current account pressure, increases in reserves, and benign levels of debt lead him to buy more bonds on the frontier market, from Paraguay to Guatemala to Morocco.

“These countries have very interesting valuation potential with relatively moderate risk,” Bell said in an interview.

The Australian investor said it is too early to talk about a weak dollar, which would benefit developing markets due to the considerable growth advantage the United States has over many of its global counterparts. At the same time, he called the threat of a 2013-style turmoil premature and said the scenario for emerging markets looks more like the period after the 2008 global financial crisis.

While its Goldman fund is disadvantaged relative to 85% of its peers with a loss of -3.7% in 2021, the portfolio returned 20% in the last 12 months. Its annualized return of 4.5% over the past five years is in the 72nd percentile, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bell also has an above-average recommendation in Mexico and Ukraine. He stressed that the recent weakness in Turkish assets presents a buying opportunity, as the change in leadership at the central bank will not significantly alter the country’s external fundamentals.

While he typically avoids the more troubled segments of the asset class, his fund has increased exposure to Ecuador’s bonds in recent months. The bet turned out as the country’s benchmark debt due in 2030 soared from 60 cents on the dollar to 83 cents on the dollar after banker Guillermo Lasso defeated the left-wing candidate in the country’s presidential elections earlier this month.

According to Bell, the wave of the pandemic in India has led him to reduce his holdings in local rates. In Latin America, he is concerned about political volatility, where a leftist candidate leads the polls for Peru’s second presidential round.

