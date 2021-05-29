Goldfinger’s Ford Mustang that didn’t make it to the big screen

In the iconic James Bond movie, Goldfinger (1964), the then-new Mustang made its first appearance on the big screen. It was about a Ford Mustang Convertible from 1964 – or 1964½, as they are known in the mudillo – driven by Tilly Masterson (Tania Mallet), and his star appearance took place together with Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 (Sean Connery).

At first, Ford wanted a Mustang Fastback in the film of Guy hamilton, but the production of the set was moving so fast that the American firm was not ready for launch Instead, they opted to give up a Mustang Convertible, which was already known to the rest of the world. Surely you have already realized that the example that illustrates these lines is a coupe and not a convertible. Well, the initial idea was to use this car, a Mustang with a very golden fastback body to be screen share at Goldfinger …

Outwardly it goes without saying that it draws attention to its shiny body, with the same tone also present in the steel wheels. Beyond the paint, there is a “rotating” fuel tank cap, and inside you can enjoy the essence of the 60s with two tones (black and gold, of course) to match and a custom overhead console with auxiliary indicators and switches (and an extra tachometer). After all, it is also fair that Bond has the same opportunities as the British agent.

However, the planned delivery of this powered Mustang Fastback was delayed. 4.7-liter 228-hp V8, so it didn’t arrive in time for the movie, but it wasn’t wasted either. The producers thought it would be a good idea use it for promotional purposes for a brief period, after which it was sold – presumably – to a Ford employee in Plymouth, Michigan. According to the seller and reflects its apparent condition, this wild horse has been in storage for most of its life and has barely been able to gallop.

Apparently it changed ownership in the late 1980s, and by the beginning of the next decade it had already been restored to its former glory. In 2001 it changed hands again and, to date, it is part of the same collection. At this time, the odometer shows 22,367.5 miles (35,997 km), and it appears that the original engine was replaced by a similar K-code unit at the time of restoration. The sale price of this unique vehicle is 139,500 dollars (115,000 euros, approx.), and that did not appear as such in the film.

Below these lines we leave the complete scene of the chase to see how the Mustang Convertible develops. Do not worry about the damages caused in the race of the Port of Furka (Switzerland), they were filmed with some plastic models. Curiously, the search for the actual Mustang shown at Goldfinger continues to this day.

