Golden State Warriors, with Christian Wood and Eric Gordon in the spotlight

NBA rumors: The main pivot the Houston Rockets is expected, Christian wood, be one of the most sought-after big players on the market this summer.

And the Golden State Warriors are the favorites to incorporate him alongside Eric Gordon according to NBA rumors. Zach Buckley of the Bleacher Report reported the possibility that Golden state warriors offer James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre, plus a draft pick, to get the Rockets trade done.

If he continues to improve his game, Wood could fulfill the Warriors’ dream of adding a fourth superstar who would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green lead the team to a new Finals.