Golden State Warriors win against Denver Nuggets 116-107

04/13/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Golden state warriors managed to win at home against Denver nuggets 116-107 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Golden State Warriors players managed to win at home against Houston Rockets by 125-109 and after this game they add a total of four victories in their last five games. For their part, the Denver Nuggets lost at home with Boston Celtics 87-105, completing a three-game losing streak in the last five games. Golden state warriors, after the game, it remains out of the Play-offs for now with 26 games won out of 54 played, while Denver nuggets continues in play-off positions with 34 victories in 54 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-0 run during the quarter and ended with a result of 33-32. Later, in the second quarter, the visitors managed to recover points to come back from the game and reached a difference of eight points (35-43) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-29. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 56-61 points before the break.

During the third quarter Golden state warriors managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-0 and marked the maximum difference (16 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 43-22 and a total of 99-83. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visiting team reduced distances again in the electronic, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17-24. Finally, the match ended with a result of 116-107 in favor of the locals.

Much of the victory of Golden state warriors was cemented from 53 points, four assists and six rebounds of Stephen Curry and the 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds of Draymond green. The 27 points, eight assists and 12 rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 24 points, two assists and nine rebounds of Michael porter they were not enough for Denver nuggets could win the game.

After taking the victory, in the next game Golden state warriors will face Oklahoma city thunder in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. For its part, Denver nuggets will face Miami Heat in the Ball Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.