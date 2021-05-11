Golden State Warriors take victory against Utah Jazz 119-116

05/11/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Golden state warriors got the victory at home against Utah Jazz by 119-116 on a new NBA day. Previously, Golden State Warriors players won at home against Oklahoma city thunder by 136-97, so after this result they completed a streak of four straight wins. For their part, the Utah Jazz also defeated at home Houston Rockets by 124-116. Golden state warriors, after the game, it remains out of the Play-offs for the moment with 36 victories in 69 games played, while Utah Jazz it continues in Play-off positions with 50 victories in 69 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 31-30. Subsequently, the second quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-19. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 54-49 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local players managed to distance themselves again in the light, increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (86-72) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 35-26 and an overall 89-75. Finally, the last quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-41. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 119-116 in favor of Golden state warriors.

During the match, Golden state warriors won the victory thanks to 36 points, six assists and four rebounds from Stephen Curry and the 20 points and a rebound of Jordan poole. The 41 points and seven rebounds of Jordan clarkson and the 27 points, two assists and six rebounds of Bojan bogdanovic they were not enough for Utah Jazz could win the game.

In the next clash of the competition, Golden state warriors will play against Phoenix suns in the Chase Center, while in the next meeting, Utah Jazz will face Portland Trail Blazers in the Vivint Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.