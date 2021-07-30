Golden State Warriors selects Jonathan Kuminga in 7th NBA Draft 2021

Golden state warriors has chosen Jonathan Kuminga at number 7 of the Draft. This is a player who is unknown to the league. On a physical level it is a real machine and if it develops as expected it can become a great star.

Perfect profile to be a dominating forward in the league. Very explosive, with tremendous strength that combines with great speed and fluidity in his game. He also has a good long-distance shot. A very effective mechanic that allows you to achieve good percentages. Great defender when he wants to. He is strong to defend bigger players and quick to be effective on the perimeter.