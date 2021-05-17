Golden State Warriors prevails 113-101 against Memphis Grizzlies

05/17/2021 at 12:50 AM CEST

Golden state warriors managed to win at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 113-101 on a new NBA day. The locals come from winning at home to New Orleans Pelicans by 125-122, so after the meeting they added a total of seven victories in a row. For their part, the visitors also won at home against Sacramento Kings by 107-106. Golden state warriors, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 39 victories in 72 games played, while Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the Play-offs with 38 victories in 72 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had the local team as the protagonist and dominator, it took the maximum difference in points (one) at the end of the quarter and ended with a result of 30-29. Later, during the second quarter Golden state warriors he managed to distance himself in the light and widened the difference to a maximum of nine points (40-31) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-20. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 55-49 points before the break.

In the third quarter the local team increased their difference again, in fact, the team achieved a 13-2 partial in this quarter and marked the maximum difference (17 points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 31- 20 and 86-69 in total. Finally, the last quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic until it finished with a partial result of 27-32. After all this, the game ended with a result of 113-101 in favor of the locals.

During the meeting they highlighted Stephen Curry Y Andrew Wiggins for his contributions to the team, after getting 46 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and 21 points and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jonas Valanciunas Y JA Morant, with 29 points, one assist and 16 rebounds and 16 points, nine assists and three rebounds respectively.