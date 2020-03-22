Golden State Warriors – Los Angeles Clippers: NBA game result, summary and live statistics

Los Angeles Clippers managed to win away from home to Golden State Warriors 107-131 in a new NBA matchday. The locals come from winning at home to Philadelphia 76ers by 118-114. For their part, visitors lost at home with Los Angeles Lakers by 103-112. With this result, Los Angeles Clippers It has 43 games won from 63 games played, allowing it to establish itself in the Play-off positions, while Golden State Warriors, after the match, he would stay out of Play-off positions for the moment with 15 games won out of 64 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter he was dominated by the visiting team, in fact, he got a partial in this quarter 12-2 and went on to win by 12 points (14-26) until finishing with a result of 26-35. After this, in the second quarter the players of Los Angeles Clippers They managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they got another 14-2 set and went on to win by 27 points (48-75) during the fourth, which ended with a partial result of 22-41. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 48-76 on the scoreboard.

In the course of the third quarter Los Angeles Clippers distanced itself again on the scoreboard, increased the difference to a maximum of 34 points (50-84) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-35 (and a total 77-111 ). Finally, during the last quarter he cut distances Golden State WarriorsIn fact, the team got a partial 13-2, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 30-20. Finally, the rivals closed the score of the match with a result of 107-131 for the players of the visiting team.

During the match, Los Angeles Clippers took the victory thanks to 23 points, five assists and four rebounds from Kawhi Leonard and the 13 points, two assists and 10 rebounds of Jamychal Green. The 23 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Dragan Bender and the 21 points, three assists and two rebounds of Andrew Wiggins were not enough for Golden State Warriors win the game.

In the next NBA clash, Los Angeles Clippers you will see the faces with Brooklyn nets in the Staples Center. For his part, the next opponent of Golden State Warriors will be Brooklyn nets, with which it will be measured in the Chase Center. Follow the entire NBA schedule.