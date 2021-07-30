Golden State Warriors, favorites to sign Bradley Beal

The NBA rumors They have several names that keep repeating themselves, and one of them is Bradley Beal due to the situation he has in the Washington Wizards. And more so now with the departure of Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers leaving him again without a star next to him.

No matter how many times the Wizards say they have no interest in trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, Beal continues to be tied to teams that urgently need a quality leap. In this case they are Golden state warriors those who are moving to try a transfer in exchange for the All-Star guard of the capital.

Right now there is no other franchise in the league that has the ground so paved to land Beal, as they could make an offer that Washington cannot reject after losing Westbrook and being left without a star couple.

According to @ShamsCharania, the Wizards have said that the Warriors currently have the best trade package and the favorite to land Bradley Beal – # DubNation pic.twitter.com/PsseNCrw18 – GSW Spain (@Warriors_Spain) July 27, 2021

The possible offer of the Warriors

According to ClutchPoints’ Mike Cruz, the best trade package the Warriors could offer the Wizards in exchange for Beal would include James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, future draft picks, and promising youngsters in this year’s NBA Draft. .

Beal would give the Warriors one of the best active scorers in the league, as well as a decent playmaker and elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.