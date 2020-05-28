Rick Barry played in the San Francisco Warriors between 1965 and 1967 and in Golden State Warriors between 1972 and 1978 after spending five years at ABA in the interim period. He was chosen rookie of the year in his first campaign (25.7 points and 10.6 rebounds) and in his second campaign he averaged 35.6 points per duel. In total he spent 8 seasons with the Warriors in which he averaged 25.6 points per duel and in which he was All Star in all those seasons.

In addition, he was chosen five times in the best quintet in the NBA, he is Hall of Fame since 1987 and he was chosen one of the best 50 players in NBA history in 1996. He was, in addition, 6 times the man who best percentage he had in free throws, and that threw them from below, with a spoon.

In 1967 he played his first NBA Finals, in which the then-San Francisco Warriors fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2. Then, his years in the ABA made him unable to play more Finals until 75. In those of 67 Barry was immense, scoring more than 30 points in all duels, more than forty in three and 55 points in one of them.

In the 1975 Finals, the already Golden State Warriors got the first ring in their history after destroying the Washington Bullets by 4 wins to nil. Barry was the undisputed MVP after scoring 24, 36, 38 and 20 points in all four games. He was the only leader of the first great Warriors in history.

Despite this, the colleagues of ESPN have not wanted to include him in the best quintet in the history of the Californian team, which for them is the following: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Wilt Chamberlain.

This lack of respect has not made Barry, a good guy, angry: “Everyone has their opinion.”

Ours is that Barry deserves to be in that quintet … for Thompson or Green. Deserves to be.

