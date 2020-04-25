Klay thompson Injured in the past June of the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee while playing with Golden State Warriors the Finals of the NBA (They ended up losing in six games against the Toronto Raptors of Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam).

Since then, the San Francisco franchise player has been in constant rehabilitation to be able to return to play normally with the team that drafted him nine years ago (2011). Two months ago, the Warriors themselves confirmed the news that Thompson’s return was discarded to contest the final stretch of the season, all before knowing that the coronavirus was going to paralyze the world.

However, at this time, faced with the uncertainty of knowing what the NBA will decide regarding whether to resume the competition or not (suspended indefinitely since March 12 after the positive in COVID-19 by Rudy Gobert), it is possible that Golden State can get their player back to play the last regular season games.

And since we’re talking about Klay Thompson, let’s talk about my favorite point of his career: Game 6 of the 2019 finals, with the achilles tendon broken, Klay returns to launch the free ones that he had pending, and dunks them. Goosebumps. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/eo5b8dkoZH – GSWL (@GSWarriorsLATAM) April 24, 2020

The Warriors, last in the Western Conference standings with a record of 15 wins and 20 losses, no longer have a chance to play the league playoffs. The return of Klay Thompson would serve when playing to start accumulating minutes after more than a year without knowing what it is to play a game.

The dilemma lies in whether GSW considers this idea risky. But, considering that if the competition continues to end the current season, there will be practically no time for a hypothetical preseason, the options of the San Francisco franchise are reduced to the maximum.

