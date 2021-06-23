Golden State Warriors and a 2021 NBA draft to dream of

One of the big winners of the draft lottery has been Golden state warriors. The Californian team will have the opportunity to choose in seventh position and in number 14 in the next NBA Draft 2021, with which, either you can try to get two players in one of the drafts with in theory the most talent in history, or negotiate with your picks in search of a star that will make them try to have a winning team again to try storm the ring next campaign.

So, thanks to part of the Andrew Wiggins-D’Angello Russell trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors get a valuable number 7. On the other hand, they will also have their own pick in the draft, number 14. Tremendous. Without a doubt, it is a new opportunity to redirect the team and try to fight again for the ring with Stephen Curry and with a (we hope) recovered Klay Thompson.

– ANOTHA ONE The Warriors will also hold the 7th pick in the NBA Draft, acquired via a 2020 trade with the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/Br3dxzefba – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 23, 2021

The ‘7’, the lucky number for the Warriors

It must be said that two of the best players in the history of the Golden State Warriors were chosen in the position number 7 of the Draft. On the one hand Chris Mullin and, on the other, Stephen Curry. If they get it right again, watch out for Steven Nash and company from next season.