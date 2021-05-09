Golden opportunity for Real Madrid

Real Madrid has, after the Camp Nou draw between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, a golden opportunity to rise with the assault to the leadership of the League after the European disappointment, eliminated at the gates of the Champions League final, in a league final against Sevilla who will act as judge of the championship.

The consequences of the impotence felt in the Champions League will be measured in a key pulse for the title. Real Madrid, inferior to Chelsea throughout the tie, felt that their project does not give for more in Europe but it can serve to be champion of La Liga Santander.

Everything happens by a pulse against a tough rival, like Sevilla, in which heavyweight footballers must rise to lead Zinedine Zidane’s team.

The spotlights point to Eden Hazard after the image of the controversial laughter at Stamford Bridge. His laughter with former Chelsea teammates as soon as the elimination of Real Madrid in the semifinals of the ‘Champions’ was consummated, increased criticism of his lack of professionalism.

With his continuity in the air and after never being in white for two years, the footballer that he was, the appointment against Sevilla is an opportunity to pay off a part of his debt with Real Madrid.

Zidane will again have to deal with important casualties

The casualties do not stop for Zidane in a record year. The last one, again, the captain’s Sergio Ramos nothing more to reappear in a black 2021. The defense is once again low, without any of those who started the course of headlines.

Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Ramos and Ferland Mendy miss the appointment. Nor will Lucas Vázquez be there. The French coach has no choice but to give up the defense experiment with three centrals and bet on what he has: Álvaro Odriozola and Marcelo on the wings.

Since the eighth date of the league championship, Zidane’s team does not close the day as leader. His options for the title go through maintaining his good league dynamics.

They have not lost in the last fourteen days and Thibaut Courtois, who kept his team alive in London until the 85th minute with his saves, has not conceded a goal in the domestic competition in the last four games. From the classic and Mingueza’s goal, it links 390 minutes of firmness.