Golden Globes pass code of ethics after cancellation on NBC

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), organizer of the Golden Globes, approved this Friday a code of ethics and conduct after the NBC network announced that it will not broadcast the 2022 gala due to allegations of bad practices.

The group has promised a “complete transformation” to increase diversity among its ranks. and face the criticism that has discredited these awards to the point that more than a hundred companies, Netflix and Amazon between them, they refused to continue collaborating.

“We have been concerned by reports that certain members have engaged in unacceptable behavior in the past and we are deeply committed to ensuring that this does not happen again,” the HFPA said in a statement.

In other measures, the association opened a contact channel in which any member of the organization or external person can report misconduct anonymously. According to a schedule of reforms published by the HFPA, the arrival of at least 20 new members will take place in August, the month in which a new board of directors will be voted.

These measures come after the chain that broadcast the Golden Globes since 1996, NBC, confirmed that it will not broadcast the ceremony until the organization solves the accusations of corruption, malpractice and lack of diversity. The channel’s decision has been applauded by more than a hundred advertising firms, on both sides of the Atlantic, which had already announced a boycott that was joined by Hollywood heavyweights such as Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon Studios.

Last February, days before the last ceremony, the Los Angeles Times published an investigation that exposed an influence peddling network by which the HFPA It did not admit new members for years, despite the fact that there are only 86 people among its ranks.

Many people in the audiovisual industry have long known that its members, including people who do not even work in the media, were taking advantage of trips and other promotional opportunities offered by Hollywood studios.

Also, Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo had openly called for the film industry to drop these awards. Tom Cruise was the last to join the protest after announcing that he will return the three Golden Globes he won in previous years.

