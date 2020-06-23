Golden Globes defy pandemic and schedule new date for ceremony | AP

The Golden Globes defy restrictions due to the pandemic and reveal a new date for the award ceremony.

Apparently, this time they have revealed the definitive date for the award ceremony Golden globes is carried out.

After that due to the pandemic by coronavirus the ceremony has suffered some delays, finally they announce that it will take place on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills.

It was also revealed that hosts of the party would be Tina, Fey and Amy Poehler as confirmed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It should be remembered that due to the measures of restriction, the date like other awards had been delayed by the coronavirus. But with the delivery of the Academy Awards the April 25th from last week, the Balloons they jumped on the February date that the Oscars had previously held.

The gala of the Golden Globes (Golden Globes in English), are set in a hotel lounge that is organized more like a big dinner with drinks rather than like a ceremony very formal.

It is positioned as the beginning of the season of awards. It remains to be seen exactly what movies and shows TV they will be eligible for the honors, given the delay caused by the virus in movie theater production and screenings that is now only dwindling.

As for the organizersThey said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the announcement of the nominations, so far it is unknown when the ceremony would be broadcast on NBC.