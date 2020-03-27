Golden Globes change their rules due to pandemic | INSTAG

For the first time in its history, the Golden Globes will accept movies for consideration without having had a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reported Thursday.

The association, which organizes the annual award, said that movies that are released first on television or a streaming service will still be eligible for the January awards. Generally, the Globes have as a requirement that a film be shown in some Los Angeles cinema or by payment on demand, and that it also have an official function for its voting members.

The press association said that the change in the rules is temporary and that it will apply from March 15 to April 30, “a period that may be subject to review and extension.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to announce a similar move. The Oscars specify that a movie must have at least seven days of showing in commercial theaters in Los Angeles County with at least three shows a day.

That rule has been criticized for several years in the face of the boom in streaming services, which in some cases would prefer that their films reach their subscribers directly. The academy said last week that it was “evaluating all aspects in this uncertain landscape.”

Most theaters in the United States are closed, including all those in Los Angeles, and many movies have chosen to cancel their screen releases to go directly to streaming or video-on-demand. On Wednesday, a film that many considered a strong contender for the upcoming award season, the Sundance award-winning documentary “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” was released on Netflix after canceling its theaters.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will be presented by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler next year.

