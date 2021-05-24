Golden gift! that Juan de Dios Pantoja gave Mini JD | Instagram

From the moment the first pregnancy of Kimberly loaiza her then boyfriend Juan de Dios Pantoja and now husband, was always characterized by being extremely detailed and loving, but now with his second son he took on the task of showing off his luxurious gift in gold for the little one.

If you are an admirer of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza aka Jukilop You will know that the couple tends to wear a lot of gold jewelery, especially the interpreter of “Santa Paloma”, the same custom that seems to have been inherited by their children.

On constant occasions we have seen that the singer and also musical artist usually make ostentatious gifts for his wife and daughter, but now the turn was for his little Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza or as they and his followers say “Mini JD“or”Juanito“.

A day ago the singer, influencer and businessman shared a video On his Instagram account where he proudly showed his precious three-month-old son, his gift was a gold pacifier and also had his name marked.

My children will never lack love, nor money, “wrote JD.

In the video you can see a bit of the laser process marking the name “Juanito” on his gold gift on the back of the pacifier, it is a really impressive machine because it does it with great care and precision.

Actually we could say that they were two gifts although the second could well be brought by him in the future and he only put it on the little one to show it off too, it is a thick chain necklace with diamonds and also an extremely ostentatious medallion and also thick as the chain The front has more diamonds that make up the little boy’s foot, you will remember that it was one of his first photos for his fans.

In the background of the video we hear Fat Joe & Remy Ma Feat. French Montana & Infared with the song “All the way Up”, which combines perfectly with the video, on several occasions we have heard this melody when referring to something ostentatious and a lot of money.

Like Kima Little Juanito also has a gold slave, although many could criticize his father for such exaggerated gifts, the truth is that he is ensuring the future of the little ones a little, it is perhaps for him one of the many ways of showing his love to them.

One day after Juan de Dios shared it, he has more than a million reproductions in his video as well as more than 12.9 thousand comments.

Among the comments that were written in the publication, they mention that he should never mention this word, because it is not known if in the future he can continue to have his ostentatious life, it is more like a recommendation by his fans who are aware of their publications, as most of them are quite entertaining and eye-catching.

Pantoja has always been a most loving man with his children and his wife, as well as grateful to his followers, surely when reading the comments he could reflect a little on his words.

It is actually good to know that you feel confident, knowing that you will do everything possible to get ahead as you have always done from a young age and now with all the more reason because you have plenty of reasons to do so.