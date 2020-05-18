The Italian press celebrated the signing of the Spanish Carlos Sainz (McLaren) by Ferrari from 2021 and considers that the new driver and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc will open “a golden cycle” for the Maranello team.

Sainz, 25 years old and sixth in the 2019 World Cup, signed a two-season contract from 2021 with Ferrari and will form with Leclerc the youngest couple in the last 50 years for the Italian team.

“Sainz, Leclerc’s squire. So the future will be red”, is the headline chosen by the Milanese newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, which adds a statement by the director of Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, in which he defines Madrid as a pilot “both young and expert”.

The youth of the future Ferrari driver couple is also praised on the cover of the Roman newspaper “Corriere dello Sport”, which is titled “Baby Ferrari” in its Friday version.

According to this medium, Sainz’s “talent and personality” will help the Maranello team “return to the top” of Formula 1 and get their hands on a world title that has been missing since 2007, when Finnish Kimi Raikkonen prevailed .

“We will open a cycle of gold,” says the Turin newspaper “Tuttosport” on its cover, for which Sainz’s arrival at Ferrari is a “turning point”.

The signing of Sainz by Ferrari, which made him the third Spaniard in the history of the Italian team after Fernando Alonso and Alfonso Cabeza de Vaca, Marqués de Portago, also has a leading role in the Italian general press.

The Turin newspaper “La Stampa”, owned by the Agnelli family, majority shareholder of FIAT, owner of Ferrari, highlights on its cover that Sainz and Leclerc will form the youngest couple since 1968 for the Italian team.

Private television “Sky Sport” is also broadcasting a series of programs to deepen Ferrari’s commitment and analyze the future of the team.

