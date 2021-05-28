Golden Boy Promotions with the possible card of the year

The developer company is pitching the house out the window with a billboard that will take place on July 9 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, which will air on DAZN. The bouts announced are:

Former super middleweight world champion, the Mexican 𝑮𝑰𝑳𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑶 “𝒁𝒖𝒓𝒅𝒐” 𝑹𝑨𝑴𝑰𝑹𝑬𝒁 (41-0, 27 KO’s), will be facing the always dangerous light heavyweight, the Cuban 𝑺𝑼𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑵 𝑩𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑬𝑹𝑨 (22-3, 14 KO’s).

In a match between two former super featherweight world champions who are now active in the lightweight division, the Dominican 𝑱𝑨𝑽𝑰𝑬𝑹 “𝑬𝑳 𝑨𝒃𝒆𝒋ó𝒏” 𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒂 (36-1, 25 KO’s) will face 𝑱𝑶𝑺𝑬𝑷𝑯 “𝑱𝒐 𝑱𝒐” 𝑫𝑰𝑨𝒁 (31-1-1, 15 KO’s).

In a fine boxing match against punch, 𝑯𝑬𝑪𝑻𝑶𝑹 𝑻𝑨𝑵𝑨𝑱𝑨𝑹𝑨 𝑱𝒓. (19-0, 5 KO’s) will face the strong Mexican hitter 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴 “𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒏” 𝒁𝑬𝑷𝑬𝑫𝑨 (22-0, 20 KO’s) in the lightweight division.

Another war fight will be between the WBO Latin featherweight champion, the Puerto Rican 𝑩𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 “𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒚” 𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑹 (15-1-1, 12 KO’s) and the Mexican 𝑫𝑰𝑬𝑮𝑶 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑨 𝑯𝑶𝒀𝑨 (22-1, 10 KO’s), in the featherweight division.

Sensational WBA minimum champion 𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑬𝑺𝑨 “𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝒂𝒅” 𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑹𝑨𝑫𝑨 (20-0, 8 KO’s) will go after the second crown as she faces veteran WBO light flyweight world champion Japanese 𝑻𝑺𝑼𝑵𝑨𝑴𝑰 (28-12-1, 16 KO’s).

In addition, the Japanese legend, champion in five divisions and current WBA flyweight world champion, 𝑵𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑨 𝑭𝑼𝑱𝑰𝑶𝑲𝑨 18-2-1, 8 KO’s), will face the fierce Mexican 𝑺𝑼𝑳𝑬𝑴 𝑼𝑹𝑩𝑰𝑵𝑨 (12-1, 2 KO’s).

What kind of billboard!