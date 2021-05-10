Golden Boot 2020/21 – Lewandowski escapes from Messi

05/08/2021

The 2020/2021 Golden Boot classification maintains a clear dominance. Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, scored a hat-trick in the Bavarians’ game against Borussia Mönchengladbach and increased his figure to 39 goals in the Bundesliga, which translates into a total of 78 points that place him at the top of the European ranking.

Leo Messi, who could not see the door in the clash of FC Barcelona against Atlético de Madrid decisive for the LaLiga title, sees how the Pole escapes in the fight for the Golden Boot, eleven goals. Cristiano Ronaldo, it follows closely with one less, 27, and for the moment, it leaves the young people a step below. Haaland, Mbappé and André Silva, each add up to 25 points.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2020/21

R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 78 points (39 goals)L. Messi (Barcelona): 56 points (28 goals)C. Ronaldo (Juventus): 54 points (27 goals)A. Silva (Eintracht): 50 points (25 goals) E. Haaland (Dortmund): 50 points (25 goals)K. Mbappe (PSG): 50 points (25 goals)P. Onuachu (Genk): 46.5 points (31 goals) *K. Benzema (Real Madrid): 42 points (21 goals)H. Kane (Tottenham): 42 points (21 goals)R. Lukaku (Inter Milan): 42 points (21 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth a point and a half.